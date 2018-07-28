The African Women’s Alliance of Waterloo Region is inviting everyone to the upcoming 17th annual Afro Festival. The Afro Festival is a festival of dance, music, drama, art and African cuisine celebrating the rich cultural heritage of all of the countries that comprise the African continent.

The Afro Festival brings the diverse community of Waterloo Region together to participate in an exciting event. It provides an excellent venue for promoting organizations like yours.

Time: 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Venue: Waterloo Park, Westmount Road entrance.

Admission is Free!!!