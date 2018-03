Mark Smuck from www.northdumfries.ca is our guest today. Mark is Deputy Fire Chief and Director of Community Services in the Township. Our playlist:

Dead Skunk In The Middle Of The Road by Loudan Wainwright

For What It’s Worth by Buffalo Springfield

Ode to Billy Joe by Bobby Gentry

It Don’t Come Easy by Ringo Starr

It’s A Great Day To Be Alive by Travis Tritt

