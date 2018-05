this quick edit of an episode of AW@L Radio has an update of the ongoing issue of the students organising under the group name “laurier society of open inquiry” (LSOI), who keep trying to host and platform speakers who support/are or racist, white nationalist, and/or anti-Indigenous rights under the shield of “free speech”. also an update on the shameful canadian government efforts to block more asylum seekers from entering canada.

From:: Grand River Community News