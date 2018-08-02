//radiowaterloo.ca/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/image003-1.jpgimage004.jpg@01D42A45.379245B0” alt=”MuseumMRed-Black (2)”>

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Back To School: Bus Program & FREE Teacher Memberships

THEMUSEUM Announces New Partnership & Teacher Appreciation Day

Kitchener, Ontario –

As we prepare to head into a new school year, THEMUSEUM continues its commitment to lifelong learning with educational exhibitions, interactive technology installations and hands-on opportunities.

Through The School Bus Program, generously supported by the Gore Mutual Insurance Company, transportation is provided to students who would otherwise not be able to afford a field trip.

“We’ve repeatedly heard from a number of educators in Waterloo Region that the barrier for students to attend field trips is the cost of buses,” said Paige Phillips, the Director of Development & Membership at THEMUSEUM. “The support from Gore Mutual Insurance has eliminated that financial strain, making THEMUSEUM more accessible to students so they may enjoy a learning experience outside of the classroom.”

In addition, THEMUSEUM is now able to offer Teacher Memberships at no cost to educators. The Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan now sponsors Teacher Memberships, which provides teachers with free access to THEMUSEUM and ample opportunity to further develop or incorporate education programs and exhibitions into their lesson plans.

In recognition of just how important educators are in this community, THEMUSEUM is holding one last “hurrah” before the school year begins. Teacher members with their OCT card will receive free admission and a free membership on Thursday, August 23 from 9:00am-4:00pm. They are welcome to bring up to three family members.

