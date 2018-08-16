PSA

CKMS at Open Streets Festival THIS SUNDAY!

Hi CKMS programmers and volunteers!
Sorry about the late noticed but we just got confirmation of booth in Waterloo Park!! 
– It it THIS SUNDAY from 12-5 pm.
– Set-up starts at 11 am ! 
Please reply email me (not reply all) and let me know if you be available to come out along with what times you are available for. 
I will reply to you with an address, direction to our booth and a rough music / dj set list once I have all volunteers confirmed by Saturday night. 
CKMS could use help with set-up and tear down along with station promo and outreach and could use a few more helping hands play some music and promote your radio show Live to the audience at Waterloo Park. 
It’s going to be a great time as CKMS
and open streets festival help celebrate the 125th anniversary of Waterloo Park!! 
We Hope you can make it! 
Cam
CKMS Director at Large 

