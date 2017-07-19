Shows

CKMS House Calls (July 12th 2017)

House Calls with Dj Doctor J & Sarah Lee

This was the first show for us on CKMS Radio Waterloo! The show was a hit. Thanks to all the listeners. Join us again at Midnight tonight where we will be doing it all over again 12a – 4a Sponsored by Subshack. In the mean time listen back to last weeks show here. Have a look at the official House Calls website www.ckmshousecalls.ca

Track Listing

  • 1 Night Skool ( What Dose It Take To Be A Hip DJ ) by Meccahedz
  • 2 Dance (Original Mix).(AGRMusic) by Ryan James & LKiD ft Sylvie Hall
  • 3 Bring The Noise (Pump-kin Remix) by Benny Benassi & Public Enemy
  • 4 Let’s Go Back (Cause N Affect Mix).(AGRMusic) by Majestic
  • 5 Breathe (Zed’s Dead Remix)(REL1 Re-Rub).(AGRMusic) by Prodigy
  • 6 It’s Like That (Blinders Remix).(AGRMusic) by RUN DMC
  • 7 Give It Up For Me – Original Mix by Sydney Blu
  • 8 Just Another Groove (Lookback Remix) by Mighty Dub Katz
  • 9 Everybody Dance Now (Original Mix) by Nopopstar VS. Snap!
  • 10 The One Who Knocks (Original Mix).(AGRMusic) by Audiobotz
  • 11 Party Police (Original Club Mix) by Chebacca, Damien Le Roy
  • 12 The Feeling (Joe Barnes Remix).(AGRMusic) by Dene Anthony
  • 13 Lie (DiegoMolinams Remix).(AGRMusic) by Deorro Feat. Tess Marie
  • 14 Hit It! (Original Mix).(AGRMusic) by GTA & Henrix & Digital Lab
  • 15 Move For Me by Kaskade and Deadmau5
  • 16 Bring Out The Bottle (Rolcen Remix).(AGRMusic) by Redfoo
  • 17 Witch Doktor (Dark Ages Mix) by Armand Van Helden
  • 18 Playing With My Heart (Bottai Remix).(AGRMusic) by Alex Gaudino feat JRDN
  • 19 Satisfaction (Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Remix).(AGRMusic) by Benny Benassi pres. The Biz
  • 20 Freakin Out (DK Mix) by Global Deejays
  • 21 Drop The Pressure (Low Steppa Remix).(AGRMusic) by Jack Beats
  • 22 Shakedown (Original Mix) by Jacob Plant
  • 23 Champagne Showers (R3hab Remix) by LMFAO feat. Natalia Kills
  • 24 No Deputy feat. Bob Marley – Dub Vocal by Richard Grey
  • 25 Joyenergizer (Original Mix) by Sander Van Doorn
  • 26 The Way I Feel (Refix).(AGRMusic) by Chris Gresswell & Chinzz
  • 27 Faster Kill Pussy Cat (Club Mix) by Paul Oakenfold feat. Britney Murphey
  • 28 Crystal Gypsy (The Squatters Remix) by Analogue
  • 29 The Way You Are (Uberjak’d Remix).(AGRMusic) by Peking Duk
  • 30 Show Me Love 2k12 (Bodybangers Remix) by Sean Finn
  • 31 Right On Time (Original Mix) by Spencer And Hill
  • 32 Bad Boys (Klaas & Vandalism Remix) by Bob Marley
  • 33 Butterfly (Dj Vini Remix) by Crazy Town
  • 34 Hereb Once Again by Dirty House
  • 35 Where’s Your Head At – Klaas Remix by Jean Elan
  • 36 Keep Pushin’ (Original Club Mix) 1995 by Boris Dlugosh
  • 37 Push The Feeling On 2003 by Nightcrawlers
  • 38 The Reward Is Single Ladies (A L Bootleg Mix) by Beyonce Vs. Deadmau5
  • 39 Sometimes Things Get, Whatever (Original Mix) by Deadmau5
  • 40 Give It Up by The Goodmen

 

