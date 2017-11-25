CKMS MEGA CD (AND VINYL) SALE: Nov 25th

CD Sale Success!!!

Big thanks to Kevin H., Nat, Ryan for helping us out today with the CD sale! Along with anyone else I missed in the AM and everyone who came out to participate and help CKMS spread the word.

We tallied a total of $72 in CDs sold for fundraising. Though this may not seem like much it is still a nice gain for CKMS.

We raised some money, we cleared out a portion of our space, art work has been mounted and foam cover over ceiling insulation has been started to get covered.

I will aim to finish tomorrow prior to the board of directors meeting.

Also, a big thank you to Domingo for holding the ladder for me when installing the ceiling foam.

Hope to see some of you out for our meeting tomorrow in studio at 6:30 pm.

Keep your eye open for an email coming from me soon for a studio space work shop date that will be set soon. We could use a good amount of volunteers on hand to help clean up space in the new year including painting and floor repair & installation in studio B.

The more Hands available we have to help the better!

Cam

102.7 CKMS – FM

Space and Outreach Director