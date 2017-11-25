Hey Kevin,If you still need someone for between 10 – 12. I can make it out. Ryan @ 519 – 588 – 6435On Sun, Nov 19, 2017 at 7:00 PM, 102.7 CKMS-FM Radio Waterloo <office@soundfm.ca> wrote:
Hello Valued Radio Waterloo (CKMS) Show Programmers,
Our CD (and vinyl) sale is less than one week away! Please promote the sale on your shows this week and your social media platforms.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1376198642509789/
http://radiowaterloo.ca/civicrm/?page=CiviCRM&q=civicrm/event/info&reset=1&id=6
The sale is both a fundraiser for the station, as well as away for us to make some space as we prepare for improvements coming to the station in 2018.
There are Lots of ways you can help, so please consider all the ways and choose what works for you:
1) Please PROMOTE the event on the air during your show. The sale is Nov 25th 8am-2pm, at the studio. We will be set up right in the hallway outside the studio door.
2) Please consider volunteering to help. We are looking for at least one person for 730am-10am for setup and 1st shift, 2 people for 10am-12pm (middle shift), and one person for 12-230pm (last shift and cleanup). Email me if you can take a shift.
3) Tell all your friends, family and strangers about the event, share it on your social media accounts and lets get a great turnout!
THANKS
Kevin Hiebert
Secretary, Board of Directors
CKMS 102.7FM- Radio Waterloo
283 Duke St W
Unit 114B
Kitchener, ON N2H 3X7
Canada
CKMS MEGA CD (AND VINYL) SALE: Nov 25th
CD Sale Success!!!
Big thanks to Kevin H., Nat, Ryan for helping us out today with the CD sale! Along with anyone else I missed in the AM and everyone who came out to participate and help CKMS spread the word.
We tallied a total of $72 in CDs sold for fundraising. Though this may not seem like much it is still a nice gain for CKMS.
We raised some money, we cleared out a portion of our space, art work has been mounted and foam cover over ceiling insulation has been started to get covered.
I will aim to finish tomorrow prior to the board of directors meeting.
Also, a big thank you to Domingo for holding the ladder for me when installing the ceiling foam.
Hope to see some of you out for our meeting tomorrow in studio at 6:30 pm.
Keep your eye open for an email coming from me soon for a studio space work shop date that will be set soon. We could use a good amount of volunteers on hand to help clean up space in the new year including painting and floor repair & installation in studio B.
The more Hands available we have to help the better!
Cam
102.7 CKMS – FM
Space and Outreach Director
