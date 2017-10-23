CKMS MEGA CD (AND VINYL) SALE

As part of CKMS 102.7FM – RadioWaterloo’s 40th year celebrations, we are having our largest CD sale of the year.

Every genre imaginable, covering many many years of the Radio Waterloo history.

Come one, come all to pick up CD’s you simply will not find anywhere else at insanely cheap prices…and there will be a LIMITED amount of vinyl LP’s available, though we do not expect them to last long.

The best part? Every penny you spend will help fund Radio Waterloo so we can continue providing the community the very best radio experience.

This great event is happening on November 25th from 8am to 2pm at the Radio Waterloo studio at