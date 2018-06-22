Countdown to Canada Day in Wilmot For Immediate Release



New Hamburg ON – June 22, 2018 –The Canada Day in Wilmot Committee looks forward to continuing to deliver an unprecedented level of entertainment that seven-thousand proud Canadians enthusiastically came together to enjoy in New Hamburg in honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. This year’s event will once again be held at Norm S. Hill Park and will run from 8 am to dusk. Admission is only $5 per adult and children 13 and under get in free. This year's celebrations get underway on Sunday at 8 AM with a Community Breakfast prepared by Chef Adam Brenner. In addition to the traditional start to the day, breakfast attendees will have a chance to meet the Brampton Batman and see his 1980s movie replica Batmobile in person. Breakfast prices are; Adults $15, Kids $5 (6-12yrs), Kids 5 and under free – cash only. Breakfast with Batman concludes at 11 am. An interfaith prayer service that celebrates the common themes of community, family and diversity with the grace of unity takes place from 10 am to 11 am. Also starting at 10 am is the vendor’s market, featuring various local businesses and community organizations. At the same time Ctrl V Guelph will begin to offer a Virtual Reality gaming experience for a donation of $5 to SickKids Hospital. They’ll be located inside the New Hamburg Arena. The New Hamburg Dental Group Kids Zone opens for fun at 11 am and features various activities including bouncy castles, fun photos frames, face painting and more. Additionally, the Wilmot Agricultural Society Petting Zoo offers a variety of family friendly farm animals who look forward to meeting children of all ages. Acclaimed children’s entertainer Erick Traplin will perform his highly interactive show at 2:30 pm and 4 pm on the Dolman Eyecare Centre Main Stage. After a performance by the New Hamburg Concert Band, the New Hamburg Legion Beer Garden and the New Hamburg Optimist Food Booth will open for the day. Attendees are encouraged to enjoy their beverages and burgers responsibly- as free Canada Day cake will be served after the opening ceremonies. Karate and Zumba demos also get underway at noon on the Dolman Eyecare Centre Main Stage. A high-flying freestyle motocross (FMX) stunt show will take Canada Day in Wilmot to new heights at 1 pm for the first of three shows. The Sunbelt Rentals – Stratford Freestyle Motocross Stunt Show features three Canadian World-Class FMX athletes who’ll demonstrate a level of acrobatic moto-magic Waterloo Region has never seen before. Autograph sessions will follow each show. The official Canada Day in Wilmot opening ceremonies kick off at 2 pm with a colourful Canada-themed walking parade from the New Hamburg Legion to the Grandstands where the iconic king of Canadian viral videos Brittlestar (Stewart Reynolds) will be sworn in as the Official 2018 Canada Day in Wilmot Grand Marshal. Attendees will likely recognize Brittlestar for his recent series of popular viral videos featuring his character; the Rt. Hon. Brittlestar, Minister of Keeping It Real. The Community Players of New Hamburg’s Artistic Director, Danielle Guistini–Crouse and actress Joanna Guistini–Wilkinson will sing our national anthem and local dignitaries will offer a few words of welcome and help us officially get the Canada Day celebrations underway. Free Canada Day cake will be served to the public at 2:30 pm by local dignitaries and Grand Marshal Brittlestar. MC Rob Pagetto alongside DJ Habermehl returns to help keep the day moving along and to have some fun with the audience. Pagetto and Habermehl will host a variety of engaging games including the highly entertaining Sweets New Hamburg – Pie Eating Contest and will assist with the New Hamburg Board of Trade Duck Dive. Attendees are advised to get their tickets early.



Shortly after the final of the three Sunbelt Rentals – Stratford Freestyle Motocross Stunt Shows, Orangeman hits the stage with their non-stop show featuring top party songs from the 80's, 90's and some top 40 hits played to perfection. Known as "… one of the country's hardest working cover bands" Orangeman has played across Canada and has graced the stage at Casino Rama Resort where The Tragically Hip, Carrie Underwood and ZZ Top have performed as well. To cap off an already jam-packed Canada Day in Wilmot, the NW Roofing Fireworks Spectacular will light up the sky with a memorable professional pyrotechnic display to make Canada Day complete. "Canada Day in Wilmot is a chance to come together as a community, and to celebrate what it means to be Canadian." Angie Hallman, Canada Day in Wilmot Committee Chair To Learn more about this year’s Canada Day festivities please visit www.canadadayinwilmot.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @CanadaDayWilmot and on Facebook at @CanadaDayInWilmot.



We wish to thank our Canada Day in Wilmot sponsors and partners:NW Roofing, Dolman Eyecare Centre, Sunbelt Rentals – Stratford, New Hamburg Dental Group, Imperial Market – Scran & Dram, Sobeys – New Hamburg, New Hamburg Legion, Keith Hallman Contracting, Riverside Brass, BW Feed and Seed, Optimist Club – New Hamburg, New Hamburg MCC Thrift Centre, Gaia's Gardens, RR Gravel & Sand, Argo-ODG, Puddicombe House, Erb Transport, Kitchener-Conestoga MP Harold Albrecht, Finney's Auto Service, TLC Pet Foods, Wilmot Agricultural Society, NorthStar Fireworks, Carey Homes, Sweets- New Hamburg, Oak Grove Cheese Factory, New Hamburg Board Of Trade, Infinet Motorsports, Region Of Waterloo Medical Venturers and Medical Rovers, The Waterloo Region Record, New Hamburg Independent, Virgin Radio KW, CTV Kitchener, KFUN 99.5 and the Baden Outlook. We’d also like to thank the small businesses and individuals for donating to the overall event. ~ ENDS ~ ABOUT CANADA DAY IN WILMOT:

Canada Day in Wilmot is a not-for-profit single-day festival celebrating Canada Day and Canadian values that our great country and communities are built on; integrity, hard work, compassion, inclusion, equality and diversity.



The day is designed to foster these core values through fun, educational and entertaining family-friendly activities while supporting local businesses, artists and our community partners.



With community support, through public donations and corporate partners the committee endeavors to make this a self-sustaining annual event for many years to come. Angie Hallman,

Canada Day in Wilmot Committee Chair

ahallmanrmt@gmail.com