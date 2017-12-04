December 7 Radiothon brings hope to local children, youth and families

image003.jpg@01D35A03.3E257400” width=”229″ height=”154″>

2017 marks the 25th anniversary of the CHYM Tree of Hope Radiothon, bringing hope to local children, youth and families

Thursday, December 7, 2017

5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Fairview Park

Kitchener – December 4, 2017 – For 25 years, the CHYM Tree of Hope Radiothon has given people the chance to hear about families, children and youth in our community who have faced big challenges – and how Family and Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region, and generous community members who have contributed to its Foundation, have helped them heal, learn and grow.

On December 7, local families will share moving stories on air as part of the Radiothon.

· You’ll hear from Kalsoom, whose son developed better social skills and a more positive outlook thanks to a special theatre program he was enrolled in.

· You’ll learn about how the Sexual Abuse Treatment Program helped one teen heal after she endured years of abuse.

· An adoptive father will describe how he and his wife made the decision to adopt an older child – and the joy she has brought into their lives.

The Family & Children’s Services Foundation is encouraging community members to consider making a donation so that these important programs will continue to be available all year long to those who need the extra support. It all comes together for one amazing day of caring that makes a big difference in the lives of families, children and youth.

Special guests will join us throughout the day, with opportunities for photos in our photo booth, including:

6 a.m. to 9 a.m. – CHYM Drive for Hope – Live with Brady, Adele & Tara

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Meet princess characters from Fairytale Parties

12 p.m. to 1 p.m. – KW Titans answer the phones

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – Special guests Jayna Hefford, five-time women’s hockey Olympic medalist, Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky, Kitchener City Councillor Dave Schnider

3 to 6 p.m. – CHYM Drive for Hope – Live with Mark Paine

Listen live to CHYM 96.7 or come to CF Fairview Park mall to see it all happening live with CHYM 96.7’s Brady, Adele and Tara (6-9 a.m.) and Mark Paine (3-6 p.m.). There is no minimum donation and any amount helps. One day can make a difference to families in our community.

With your help and support, there’s hope. To donate to the CHYM Tree of Hope, please call 519-748-TREE (8733), drop by the mall to make a donation in person, or donate online at www.chymtreeofhope.com

Thank you to the many caring community members who have generously donated over the last 25 years. We are so grateful for your continued support of children and families in Waterloo Region. Special thanks to CHYM for continuing to open its heart and airwaves to benefit local families and children.

About Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region

Family & Children’s Services of the Waterloo Region works together with families, their supports and our communities for the safety and well-being of children. The Family & Children’s Services Foundation helps provide programs and services to help children and families heal, learn and grow, that aren’t covered through government funding. Find out more about the Family & Children’s Services Foundation and the families they serve at www.facswaterloo.org or about the CHYM Tree of Hope at www.chymtreeofhope.com

