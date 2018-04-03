D€NÏM RADIO EPISODE 141

Denim Radio ❗️❗️❗️
Tuesday’s 8-9 PM ❗️🙌🏻🤟🏾🙌🏽
Episode 141 coming up at 8 PM! LIVE today in the CKMS studio featuring the sounds of DJ D€NÏM hosting guest selecta DJ Woody Wood! Classic house, drum n’ bass and bass music coming your way from 8 – 9 pm commercial free!
Follow us on Facebook for more future guest DJ appearances and artists interviews on Denim Radio coming this spring.
Facebook: @Denim Entertainment Kitchener-Waterloo DJ Service
Worldwide Livestream: www.radiowaterloo.ca/listen
Facebook Live Video TONIGHT on: @CKMS102.7FM Radio Waterloo
Rogers Digital: Ch. 946