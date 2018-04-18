Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate Mother Earth with us at

COMMON GROUND

Earth Day Festival 2018

April 21, 2018 from 12:30 to 8pm

The Regina Street Commons, Regina and Dupont, Uptown Waterloo

FREE

The businesses at The Regina Street Commons, located at the corner of Regina and Dupont Streets in uptown Waterloo, will host their second Earth Day Festival titled “Common Ground”. Free all-day activities, music and art will engage our community in discussions and actions challenging the myth of separation and looking deeply at how intimately we are all connected to each other and to the land.

Kultrún Market and Neruda Arts will present live world music from Mari Palhares and Y Josephine, a female led percussion duo from Venezuela and Brazil, followed by a drum circle, so don’t forget to bring your drums!

Torchlight Tattoo will open Connected, a group art exhibition featuring 5 artists working in a variety of mediums as well as a collaboration between members of the Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities. Seven Shores Café will provide locally sourced sweet potato and chive soup, free of charge if you bring your own reusable container or purchase one on site. Yoga and/or mindfulness meditation classes will be offered (pre-registration required for limited

spaces).

A vendors’ market full of local and eco-friendly organizations/businesses will be showcasing their products. Click here for a full schedule.

The Mighty Kultrún is Coming Soon!

Mark your calendars

JULY 13 – 15, 2018