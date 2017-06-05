episode 193 agriculture show june 3 2017

Mike, Marilyn, Izayah, Mallory, Clarke, and Marcus at Lyndon Fish Pond at New Dundee for an event sponsoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region. From there FB page,,,,

Today we held our Inaugural Kids Work Shop for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region. What a fun morning at Lyndon Fishing Pond! Lots of Littles and Bigs learning how to fish! Thanks to Chef Justin Bronson for showing everyone how to clean and fillet a rainbow trout. Plus, a cooking demonstration to teach us how to make them tasty on the BBQ. Also thanks to CKMS 102.7 FM Radio Waterloo for broadcasting live. We are happy to make this an annual event!

