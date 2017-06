Donna Rogers, Sandy Roth, Susan Martin, Walter Grose, Graham Johnson, Kristen Bradley, and Iris Perriman were participants at The Waterloo Farm Safety Day on June 17. We had a great time asking all these people their impressions. The event was held at Heritage Hills Farms on the Waterloo-Oxford Rd. The Farm Safety Day is organized by https://www.facebook.com/WaterlooRuralWomen

Right click here to save podcast