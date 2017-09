Today’s show was a remote live-to-air from the Pioneer Agronomy Centre south of Ayr Ontario. There were many great speakers about agriculture. L to R in the picture, Adam Gaspar, Ashley Pfister, Jeff Stager, Rachel Faust, Erin Calhoun, and Ali Aziz. Other speakers were Scott Cressman , Kaye McLagan, and Sean Dunnett. Some of the music selections were Shania Twain, Jason McLean, The Irish Rovers, and Johnny Cash.

