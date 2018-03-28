Rebel Time Radio, Shows

Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/03/28

Rebel Time Radio is back with another episode of political punk rock for your ears! Kick back and relax and organize the revolution to the sounds of Personality Crisis, School Shooter, Rats in the Wall and Random Killing. These songs are absolutely revolting! Haaaa. Anyway, smash that play button right now!

Tonight’s set:

  1. Stretch Marks – What D’Ya See?
  2. Personality Crisis – Double Take
  3. The Diodes – Lawnboy Lover
  4. SNFU – My Pathetic Past
  5. The Fallout – In This Land
  6. Cinderblock – Police System
  7. School Shooter – Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism
  8. Limp Wrist – A Little Nervous
  9. War on Women – Lone Wolf
  10. Strangled – Bodybag
  11. Rats in the Wall – Your World
  12. Aus-Rotten – Fuck Nazi Sympathy
  13. R.A.M.B.O. – Bike, Skate, Mosh
  14. Epoxies – Tragedy
  15. The Selecter – Paved With Cold
  16. Something to Do – Richard Spencer Punched in the Head
  17. Copper Crowns – This Home
  18. Random Killing – Prefab Homes
  19. The Nasties – Time is Now
  20. Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy

