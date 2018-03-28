Rebel Time Radio – Episode 2018/03/28

Rebel Time Radio is back with another episode of political punk rock for your ears! Kick back and relax and organize the revolution to the sounds of Personality Crisis, School Shooter, Rats in the Wall and Random Killing. These songs are absolutely revolting! Haaaa. Anyway, smash that play button right now!

Download the podcast here (right click and save the link!)

Tonight’s set:

Stretch Marks – What D’Ya See? Personality Crisis – Double Take The Diodes – Lawnboy Lover SNFU – My Pathetic Past The Fallout – In This Land Cinderblock – Police System School Shooter – Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism Limp Wrist – A Little Nervous War on Women – Lone Wolf Strangled – Bodybag Rats in the Wall – Your World Aus-Rotten – Fuck Nazi Sympathy R.A.M.B.O. – Bike, Skate, Mosh Epoxies – Tragedy The Selecter – Paved With Cold Something to Do – Richard Spencer Punched in the Head Copper Crowns – This Home Random Killing – Prefab Homes The Nasties – Time is Now Bad Religion – 21st Century Digital Boy

