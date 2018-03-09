The Agriculture Show

episode 212 agriculture show mar 6 2018

Barry Hill is our guest this week. Barry has been involved in many groups and activities. Check these links. Nomination to the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame  www.oahf.on.ca  Past president of the Ontario Crop and Soil Improvement Association www.ontariosoilcrop.org   Chapel Committee Chair www.mohawkchapel.ca  Original Board Member of Integrated Grain Processors Co-operative Inc   www.igpc.ca

