episode 215 agriculture show march 27 2018

Wendell Schumm and Christine Schoonderwoerd of www.wfs.ca are back in the studio. Wendell and Christine were last here for http://radiowaterloo.ca/episode-147-agriculture-show You can check out their podcasts at https://soundcloud.com/user-725843201 or at https://www.farmruralag.com/category/ontario-agcast Our playlist:

Fishin’ in the Dark by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

Walk This Way by Aerosmith

40 Hour Week for a Living by Alabama

Hurt by Johnny Cash

Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran

Online by Brad Paisley

Right click here to save podcast

Check us out on Facebook