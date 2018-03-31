The Agriculture Show

episode 215 agriculture show march 27 2018

Wendell Schumm and Christine Schoonderwoerd of  www.wfs.ca are back in the studio. Wendell and Christine were last here for http://radiowaterloo.ca/episode-147-agriculture-show  You can check out their podcasts at https://soundcloud.com/user-725843201  or at  https://www.farmruralag.com/category/ontario-agcast  Our playlist:

  • Fishin’ in the Dark by The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
  • Walk This Way by Aerosmith
  • 40 Hour Week for a Living by Alabama
  • Hurt by Johnny Cash
  • Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran
  • Online by Brad Paisley

