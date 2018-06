Laura Green, Linda Humphries, and Katherine Grieve visit our studio today. Oxford 4-H is our topic. We have music, guest bios, and talking about agriculture and 4-H. We drill in on 4-H as a youth activity in Ontario, as a club in Oxford County, and about a new club about media this year. Our playlist:

Small Towns and Big Dreams by Paul Brandt

Friends With Tractors by Rodney Atkins

Get Together by The Youngbloods

Crazy by Patsy Cline

Medley by Don Messer

Centerfield by John Fogerty

