Thomas Hagey is our guest today on The Agriculture Show. Thomas is promoting a book he has published called www.playboar.ca It’s just way too much fun. Our playlist:

Piggie by The Beatles

You Can’t Hurt Ham by Ricky Skaggs

How Can I Ever Miss You, If You Don’t Leave by Dan Hicks and His Hot Licks

Is There Any Way Out of This Dream by Crystal Gayle

Picking Up After You by Tom Waits & Crystal Gayle

Right Click Here To Save Podcast

Watch the video on Facebook