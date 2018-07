Keenan Reimer-Watts and Rein Rutnik are in studio for talk and live performance. Check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/buskingforchange.net/ Our playlist:

Diamond Ring Girl by Julie Corey

Apple Blossom by Northland Rail Service

The Harvest by Richard Garvey

A Medley of Songs by Keenan and Rein

Prelude 3 by Keenan Reimer-Watts

Watch the Facebook live video