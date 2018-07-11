Are you looking for a ride, through the country side with winding turns and scenic views?

On August 18th, join us as we ride through beautiful Forks of the Credit in support of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. The annual Freedom Ride to End MS poker run is back!

Grand River Chapter has teamed up with Simcoe Muskoka Chapter to make this year’s ride bigger and better than ever! More riders and more prizes!

The ride will start from two locations this year; 425 Bingeman’s Centre Dr. Kitchener or 5357 County Rd 9 New Lowell.

Enjoy a pancake breakfast and fresh coffee before you set out at 10am. All riders will join together at the Forks of the Credit for a BBQ lunch, fun and prizes!

The minimum pledge to ride is $50. Each rider will receive one ticket to the grand prize, valued at $1000 and one ticket to the scrambler prize table. Raise more money and increase your chances of winning! For every additional $50 raised you receive additional prize tickets!

All riders will receive a commemorative ride t-shirt!

When: Saturday, August 18, 2018

Time: 8:30AM registration

10AM ride begins

Start: Bingeman’s – 425 Bingeman’s Centre Dr. Kitchener OR

Royal Canadian Legion – 5357 County Rd 9, New Lowell

Finish: Forks of the Credit (location TBA)

Register online at www.freedomridetoendms.ca to receive an extra ticket to win the grand prize!