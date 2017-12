December 15th, 2017 play list

Fridays 6-7pm

Among Legends – February 1st

Dayz – Track 01

The After Image – Pursue

Islands And Empires – Mania

BROOMFILLER – How Long, So Long

Rose Cora Perry – Empty

Shall Not Fall – Awaken

Life Like Fire – Little Things

Kozen – Barricade

Bring Me The Author – No Hope, No Hero

Red Handed Denial – Collector

The Albi – My Conviction