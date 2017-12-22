Fresh Music Friday December 22nd

FRESH MUSIC FRIDAYS
6-7pm
on behalf of Fresh Music Fridays we would like to wish you all a save and happy holidays!
being our last show of 2017 we are bringing you an all local CAN CON Christmas playlist!!
here is a peek of what you can expect to hear on tonight playlist from 6-7pm
Anti-Queens – I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Clause
Courage My Love – Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart
Bob Noxious – You Ruined Christmas
SayWeCanFly – Take Me Home
Madeline Merlo – Jolly Old Redneck
Anti-Queens – Merry Christmas I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight
Redambergreen – Christmas List
Madeline Merlo – White Christmas
Courage My Love – I’ll Be Home For Christmas
River Town Saints – Christmas Medley
Bob Noxious – Santa Bring Me Money
SayWeCanFly – You’ll Miss Me Too (Christmas 2016)
Sumo Cyco – Little Drummer Boy
Breads Of Prey – Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer
Killin Time – Egg Nogging
King Kong Girio – Old Toy Train