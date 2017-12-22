Fresh Music Friday December 22nd

FRESH MUSIC FRIDAYS

6-7pm

on behalf of Fresh Music Fridays we would like to wish you all a save and happy holidays!

being our last show of 2017 we are bringing you an all local CAN CON Christmas playlist!!

here is a peek of what you can expect to hear on tonight playlist from 6-7pm

Anti-Queens – I Saw Daddy Kissing Santa Clause

Courage My Love – Last Christmas I Gave You My Heart

Bob Noxious – You Ruined Christmas

SayWeCanFly – Take Me Home

Madeline Merlo – Jolly Old Redneck

Anti-Queens – Merry Christmas I Don’t Want To Fight Tonight

Redambergreen – Christmas List

Madeline Merlo – White Christmas

Courage My Love – I’ll Be Home For Christmas

River Town Saints – Christmas Medley

Bob Noxious – Santa Bring Me Money

SayWeCanFly – You’ll Miss Me Too (Christmas 2016)

Sumo Cyco – Little Drummer Boy

Breads Of Prey – Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer

Killin Time – Egg Nogging

King Kong Girio – Old Toy Train