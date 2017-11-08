BULLYING ENDS HERE SHORTLISTED AS A ‘TOP TEN’ CHARITY FOR ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY

Public Encouraged to vote for Bullying Ends Here through Industrial Alliance Website

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 8, 2017

Vancouver, B.C. – Bullying Ends Here and its founder, Tad Milmine, are asking the public for their votes, as the organization vies to win the #1 spot and a $125,000 prize, courtesy of Industrial Alliance, among a group of “Top 10” not-for-profit organizations from across Canada.

For the month of November, the public is being kindly asked to vote for the charity they believe is the most deserving of $125,000.

Bullying Ends Here President and Founder Tad Milmine says: “Thanks so much to Industrial Alliance for this phenomenal opportunity. It is an honour to stand alongside these 9 organizations, each of whom is doing critically important work in communities across the country.”

He adds: “Winning would allow Bullying Ends Here to spend more time in communities, speaking to youth. It would help us reach those that need it most and it would allow us to continue with not only changing lives, but saving them, so we would appreciate your vote.”

Since starting the organization four years ago, Tad has shared his anti-bullying message with over 250,000 youth around the world and has combatted bullying in all forms across the country.

Tad adds: “You can vote once per email address and every vote truly counts. Being able to continue to reach youth and discuss the topics of bullying is invaluable. With your vote, you can help inspire and save these children.”

Voting ends on November 30th and the winner will be announced on December 11th. The public can vote both on the Bullying Ends Here website, or at the Industrial Alliance website.

To encourage voting, Tad is also offering an exciting prize pack to one lucky voter.

About Bullying Ends Here

Calgary Police Constable Tad Milmine spent his teenage years a victim of bullying. In 2011, after reading about the suicide of 15-year-old Jamie Hubley, an openly gay Ontario youth bullied relentlessly for his sexuality, Tad was inspired to take his personal struggle public. He is the founder of Bullying Ends Here and travels across the world speaking with young people about the real effects of bullying. He has spoken all across North America and Europe and has reached close to 250,000 youth in person. Tad has received universal acclaim for the work that he does, including the inaugural Kaleidoscope of Hope Award. For more information about the foundation, visit www.bullyingendshere.ca and follow Tad on Twitter @tadmilmine.

-30-



Media Contact:

Eddie Tabakman

Media Relations

604.306.0875

etabakman@lbmg.ca

