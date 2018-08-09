Fwd: LINK Picnic

Dear CKMS membership,
Please see forwarded email.
Our next outreach event is Link Picnic in Victoria Park Kitchener where CKMS will have our booth on site.
Please let us know if your available to help us out and make an appearance.
The event is taking place Saturday and Sunday August 25th and 26th in Victoria Park.
Booth set-up, start and finish times of the festival are TBA soon.
Please let us know if you can help us and email board@ radiowaterloo.ca to do so.
Thank you in advance;
Cam
102.7 CKMS-FM
Public Outreach Director
———- Forwarded message ———
From: Nat Persaud <nat@soundfm.ca>
Date: Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 10:48 AM
Subject: LINK Picnic
To: Board of Directors <board@radiowaterloo.ca>
FYI
Hope to see everyone make an appearance at this outreach event.
Nat
———- Forwarded message ———
From: <vend@linkpicnicfestival.com>
Subject: Welcome Letter
To: LINK Picnic Festival <picnic@linkpicnicfestival.com>
Dear 2018 Vendors
Welcome to the 2018 LINK Picnic Festival. We are very happy to have you
all join us.
Please keep a look out for a letter in the mail in the next week or so.
This letter will include your LINK Picnic parking permit, and directions
to the festival site.
If you have a website or social media accounts, please send us the link
so we can share it on our site. Again, welcome to our 13th LINK Picnic
Festival. Together we will provide joy and magic for the whole family.
Maria Owet
LINK Picnic Vendor Coordinator
226-808-2670
Sylma Flecher
Event Manager
519-721-5746