Waterloo Public Library’s After Hours @ The Library fundraiser

Meet your favourite Canadian authors at Waterloo Public Library’s annual fundraiser



On Friday, November 17th, Waterloo Public Library will be holding its 4th annual fundraiser,

After Hours @ The Library. In celebration of Canada 150, this year’s event will give attendees the chance to get “up close and personal” with a few of our favourite Canadian authors.



Waterloo Public Library is thrilled to welcome writers Ian Hamilton, Donna-Marie Pye, Andrew Pyper and Carrie Snyder to our Main Library for an extraordinary evening of conversation, food and drink. Attendees can chat with authors, mingle

over cocktails (our Information Services desk makes a great bar!) and indulge in delicious canapés and desserts.



Each year, After Hours @ The Library receives incredible support from local businesses, restaurants and caterers in the form of food sponsorship and prize donations.



“We are extremely thankful for the dedicated support of our community partners who, year after year, donate generously to our fundraiser” says Laurie Clarke, Waterloo Public Library’s CEO. “Without them, this event wouldn’t be possible.

We sincerely appreciate their commitment to supporting the library and helping us in not only raising funds but creating a unique event that brings the community together.”



Since its inception in 2014, this dynamic fundraiser has been incredibly successful and this year’s event promises to be the biggest one yet. With draw prizes valued at over $5,000, a Silent Auction that features two tickets to anywhere

in the world WestJet flies, and appetizers from Bhima’s Warung, e.v.o Kitchen, Famoso, Just Love Pie, Little Mushroom Catering and Winnie’s Gluten-Free Kitchen, this event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy an exciting evening in Uptown Waterloo and find out

what happens at the library “after hours”.

Tickets for After Hours @ The Library are $50 each and include canapés and one drink ticket. To see full details and purchase tickets, please visit afterhours.wpl.ca.



