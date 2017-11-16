G2G Rail Trail Experience – Ribbon Cutting





Come out and join G2G Rail Trail Inc., RTO4 and Huron County in celebrating a wonderful working partnership as we officially open the new Blyth Brook Bridge. Over the last 5 years more than $500,000 in local support funding has been coordinated to improve the G2G Rail Trail Experience. Please continue to support with your donations. Ribbon Cutting and Presentation

Join us on the Trail, then back at Cowbell Brewery https://vimeo.com/232819829 If you have seen our video – you MUST be curious! The most recent bridge installation, located between Limekiln Line and Sandhill Line (just outside Blyth, ON) was a challenging and rewarding project. Now you’re invited to be a part of it! Bring out any trail enthusiast or stakeholder you can convince to take that last walk out on the trail before the snow flies! Please accept this invitation to join us to commemorate Guelph to Goderich Rail Trail’s (G2G) newly installed Blyth Brook Bridge at our Celebration of the Trail: The Blyth Brook Bridge Ribbon Cutting Event! The G2G Rail Trail Experience has been built on the former CP rail line decommissioned in 1988 and acquired by the Province in 1990. Local trail enthusiasts, naturalists, the County of Huron County, Perth County, Wellington County, the Region of Waterloo and MTCS’ Regional Tourism Unit RTO4 the have all invested more than $2 million dollars towards the goal of creating Canada’s longest fully accessible off-road trail system of 127 km’s from Guelph to Goderich. Event Details

Monday, November 20, 2017 @ 11:00am 11:15am – Ribbon Cutting on the trail (Coordinates 43.75099, -81.50425)

Parking along Limekiln Line, Auburn, ON is encouraged, with the bridge being a 10-minute walk from the trail entrance.

(The weather is looking grey, so please dress appropriately for the walk out to the bridge) 12:00pm – Reception at Cowbell Brewing Company (40035 Blyth Rd, Blyth, ON N0M 1H0)

Brewery Tours and Tastings are available downstairs following the presentation. We look forward to celebrating with you our dream of building bridges, connecting communities.

Major accomplishments along the G2G Rail Trail over the past 3 years include clearing over 60 km of the trail and the constructions of 5 bridges. The Blyth Brook Bridge, installed just weeks ago, is the newest contribution. This event aims to celebrate and recognize the work of the communities throughout the region who continue to work hard to build support and momentum for the last big push: replacement of the three major river valley bridges. Background and Additional Details The village of Blyth, where the reception will be held, is an industrious and active community. In May, the totally renovated Blyth Memorial Hall was unveiled. Home to the Iconic Blyth Festival, the hall opened its doors to festival patrons and community entertainment in June 2017. Additionally, The Cowbell Brewing Company opened amid much fanfare in August 2017. One of a kind, this destination brewing company chose to locate and support the local Blyth economy. It is the world’s first closed loop brewery and the first carbon neutral brewery in North America. The Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity is refining its plan to be a significant player in Blyth as a hub for cultural and rural community development, challenging the definitions of rural and how it impacts creativity. The Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity offers programs and experiences that build skills and creative partnerships, as well as leveraging opportunities for social entrepreneurship. The reception in Blyth offers the potential to celebrate the economic transformation going on in Blyth where all players, including the G2G trail, are playing an important role.

Just Wheelin' Along.. .

Meeting the People on Your Trail

You might have seen them on the trail this morning, breezing through with a cheery smile and a friendly wave. If you’re a regular on the Kissing Bridge Trailway section of the G2G it’s likely you’ve even seen them more than once. As long as the weather is halfway decent and the snow stays away, Marg and Jim Blackler are on their bikes at least 5 days of the week and many of those days you’ll find them riding the KBT. At 67 and 69 respectively, their endurance rivals that of cyclists a quarter their age – last year they logged over 5000 km on various trails throughout Ontario. Being too busy through their working and child-rearing years, they only came into their new ‘lifestyle’ after Jim’s retirement 12 years ago. Marg decided they needed a hobby that kept them active and settled on biking. “Being in nature opens up your brain, it’s just a great way to start your day,” she enthuses, “Even with whatever the weather brings you can say, ‘That was a good ride!’” The Guelph couple do sections on different trails but find the G2G Rail Trail convenient, with easy access to parking and locations where they can take breaks. Riding anywhere from a 20 to 40 km loop, the Blacklers take a break halfway for a bite to eat and a rest before heading back. They really appreciate having countryside trails on their rides for the landscape and for the safety. On one of their trips earlier this year Marg was knocked over by a car in Elmira and spend 8 weeks recovering before hopping back on the proverbial horse. Since then they have been taking it ‘easy’, only doing 20-25km per day and holding off on the longer rides for a little while longer until Marg is fully confident she has recovered her previous stamina. Marg and Jim show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Jim is especially looking forward to the day they can ride the trail from downtown Guelph and out of the city without having to go on a road at all. He’d like to do a mini holiday along the G2G spending a few days on the trail exploring and staying en route. They’ve adjusted their bikes for long distance comfort – crank forward hybrids, slightly recumbent with noseless seats – and are not at all daunted by such a challenge. The Blacklers praise the trail for encouraging people of all ages – seniors, young families, all skill levels – to “get out and get active, to enjoy Canada and be healthy.” They’re even training the younger generations: their 4 year old granddaughter rode with them for 9km this summer. With frequent check ins and breaks she proudly showed them what an inspiration they are.

NEW POSITION OPEN

Executive Coordinator

G2G Rail Trial Inc. is looking for an individual to work directly for the organization. This would be a robust Part-Time position suitable for someone who exhibits deep multi-tasking skills, a very good understanding of cloud computing and social media, familiarity with all aspects of multi-use trail systems and MUST be able to work on-site in north Waterloo, ON. Volunteers Needed!

Board of Directors Positions are available The G2G Rail Trail Experience is physically made up of three distinct trail sections within four counties and includes 13 communities. The Experience also consists of the communication, education and events on the trail. It takes much time and effort to coordinate this backdrop to the trail and we need more help! If you have time and skills to help with newsletter writing, social media marketing, event coordination and other enthusiasm ambassador roles please contact us at: volunteer@g2grailtrail. com Currently we are looking for individuals for who would like the share their time and experience in; G2G Rail Trail Charitable Foundation – Board Members

G2G Rail Trial Events – Community Chairs & Captains

G2G Rail Trail Financials – Commitee Members

G2G Rail Trail Operations – Commitee Members If you would like to volunteer specifically to help with the physical trail work parties to improve the trial, please email the contact for the section of trial in which you are interested; Kissing Bridge Trailway

Section: From Guelph to Millbank

Contact: Mike Curtis Perth Harvest Pathway

Section: From Millbank to Monkton

Contact: Joel Phelan Lake Huron Route

Section: Walton to Goderich

Contact: Grant Dawson

Dates to Remember Annual SOTT Get off the Couch and on the Trail May 12, 2018

Come celebrate spring on the trail with our annual season opener – Spring on the Trail! Kiosks at communities throughout the trail – save the date and watch for details! Kissing Bridge "Day on the Course" June 6th, 2018

Always a fun day at the beautiful Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club. Whack a ball around the course, win a prize, raise money. Registration starts at 11 am, boxed lunch and steak dinner included. G2G End2End Challenge #CanadaRides150 #CanadaWalks150 Annually the Week of July 1st, 2018 – 127 km of pure Canadian trail waiting to be filled with celebratory strides and rides. Hike or ride for a section or go the distance on this special Canada 2017 challenge. Can you do the full 127km (150km with detours) this year? Annual BBQ and General Meeting Wednesday July 4, 2018

Learn what's happened on the trail over the past year and where it will be going in the next. A great evening out to share your enthusiasm for the trail! Save the date and watch for details.