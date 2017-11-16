G2G Rail Trail Experience – Ribbon Cutting

|
If you have seen our video – you MUST be curious! The most recent bridge installation, located between Limekiln Line and Sandhill Line (just outside Blyth, ON) was a challenging and rewarding project.
Now you’re invited to be a part of it! Bring out any trail enthusiast or stakeholder you can convince to take that last walk out on the trail before the snow flies!
Please accept this invitation to join us to commemorate Guelph to Goderich Rail Trail’s (G2G) newly installed Blyth Brook Bridge at our Celebration of the Trail: The Blyth Brook Bridge Ribbon Cutting Event!
The G2G Rail Trail Experience has been built on the former CP rail line decommissioned in 1988 and acquired by the Province in 1990. Local trail enthusiasts, naturalists, the County of Huron County, Perth County, Wellington County, the Region of Waterloo and MTCS’ Regional Tourism Unit RTO4 the have all invested more than $2 million dollars towards the goal of creating Canada’s longest fully accessible off-road trail system of 127 km’s from Guelph to Goderich.
Event Details
Monday, November 20, 2017 @ 11:00am
11:15am – Ribbon Cutting on the trail (Coordinates 43.75099, -81.50425)
Parking along Limekiln Line, Auburn, ON is encouraged, with the bridge being a 10-minute walk from the trail entrance.
(The weather is looking grey, so please dress appropriately for the walk out to the bridge)
12:00pm – Reception at Cowbell Brewing Company (40035 Blyth Rd, Blyth, ON N0M 1H0)
Brewery Tours and Tastings are available downstairs following the presentation.
We look forward to celebrating with you our dream of building bridges, connecting communities.
Major accomplishments along the G2G Rail Trail over the past 3 years include clearing over 60 km of the trail and the constructions of 5 bridges. The Blyth Brook Bridge, installed just weeks ago, is the newest contribution. This event aims to celebrate and recognize the work of the communities throughout the region who continue to work hard to build support and momentum for the last big push: replacement of the three major river valley bridges.
Background and Additional Details
The village of Blyth, where the reception will be held, is an industrious and active community. In May, the totally renovated Blyth Memorial Hall was unveiled. Home to the Iconic Blyth Festival, the hall opened its doors to festival patrons and community entertainment in June 2017. Additionally, The Cowbell Brewing Company opened amid much fanfare in August 2017. One of a kind, this destination brewing company chose to locate and support the local Blyth economy. It is the world’s first closed loop brewery and the first carbon neutral brewery in North America.
The Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity is refining its plan to be a significant player in Blyth as a hub for cultural and rural community development, challenging the definitions of rural and how it impacts creativity. The Canadian Centre for Rural Creativity offers programs and experiences that build skills and creative partnerships, as well as leveraging opportunities for social entrepreneurship. The reception in Blyth offers the potential to celebrate the economic transformation going on in Blyth where all players, including the G2G trail, are playing an important role.