G2G Rail Trail Meeting Invitation

Annual SOTT Get off the Couch and on the Trail May 12, 2018 (SAT)

Come celebrate spring on the trail with our annual season opener – Spring on the Trail! SOTT is every communities chance to get on the trail and welcome those who use the trail. Local businesses, clubs, committees, etc will have fun activities along the trail as a chance to meet and greet the trail users. More info to follow. G2G Dr. P Ahuja Memorial Golf Tournament June 6th, 2018 (WED)

Always a fun day at the beautiful Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club. Whack a ball around the course, win a prize, raise money. Registration starts at 11 am, boxed lunch and steak dinner included. This will be the 7th year our local supporters have joined together to help improve the Kissing Bridge section of the G2G Rail Trail. Canada Rides G2G – 4 Day Rail Trail Ride June 29th – July 2nd, 2018 (FRI – MON)

Annually the Week of Canada Day Long Weekend – 127 km of pure Canadian trail waiting to be filled with celebratory strides and rides. This year we invite you to ride the distance with a whole bunch of like-minded folks. The ride will be include staging areas for those who wish to camp, a SAG vehicle for hauling gear, emergency services and a mobile bike repair vehicle. You don't have to leave SWO to explore on your bike!

Even if you can't join us we still challenge you to do the full 127km (150km with detours) this year. Annual BBQ and General Meeting July 18, 2018 (WED)

Learn what's happened on the trail over the past year and where it will be going in the next. A great evening out to share your enthusiasm for the trail! Save the date and watch for details. The final location will be announced in our next newsletter.