G2G Rail Trail Meeting Invitation

Since our first Spring On The Trail event in 2010, G2G Rail Trail Inc. has raised generous amounts of $ to improve the trail. In 2018 we look forward to a new grassroots fundraiser.
The following newsletter is a quick update on some of the meetings and events to be held in the next couple months. We value your feedback and welcome your attendance.
G2G Rail Trail Experience
Trail User & Stakeholder Informational Meeting
Sunday Mar 25th 2018 @ 1:30PM
Cowbell Brewery, Blyth ON
All users and stakeholders of G2G Rail Trail Inc. are invited to attend an informational meeting on March 25th, at Cowbell Brewery in Blyth, Ontario at 1:30pm. Executive Coordinator and Board of Directors for G2G Rail Trail Inc. will host this meeting along with local Trail Advisory Committees, MOU Partners, local Media and RTO4.
Please join us upstairs in Threshers Hall for networking with refreshments and light food (Alcoholic Beverages not included).
Should you have any questions regarding this event, please email Grace Vanden Heuvel: grace@g2grailtrail.com
Agenda Topics
1. Introductions and organizational structure
2. History, current plan and future planning
3. Events and Marketing
4. Operations and “on the ground” updates
5. Financing Projects and Grants
6. Strategic Development Planning
7. Stakeholder Input and Q&A
Not only do we encourage your participation at strategy and planning meetings, but we are also looking for volunteers to join our operation and events team this summer. We look forward to sharing these positions with you and building one rock solid team
International Plowing Match Donation
It was sincere gratitude that Grace Vanden Heuvel, Executive Coordinator, G2G Rail Trail Inc. accepted Gerry Wheeler, IPM Chair – Tented City generous donation of $2000. Now that G2G Rail Trail Inc is open from end to end our primary goal is to continue to improve the rail trail corridor between Guelph, ON and Goderich, ON.
Our organization has been humbled by the vast number of supporters like Gerry and IPM who have stepped forward over the past few years. We thank everyone for their support and hope you, your friends and family are able to further enjoy this trail as we move forward with the financial support.
Accepted on the 7th of March in the Year 2018.
Community involvement is a huge focus for us, we hope to involve as many businesses, locals, tourists, groups and clubs as we possibly can. How awesome is it that we can bring so many people together from Goderich to Guelph all by connection of the trail.
Registration Now OPEN
#CanadaRidesG2G
Friday June 29th, 2018 – Monday July 2nd, 2018
4 Day Rail Trail Ride on Canada Day Long Weekend.
This will be a challenging ride from the Guelph area to Lake Huron and back!
Events you Won't Want to Miss
This spring we are coming at you with great opportunities to get participating in events and live a healthy and safe lifestyle; motivating you off the couch and into the community.
Annual SOTT Get off the Couch and on the Trail May 12, 2018 (SAT)
Come celebrate spring on the trail with our annual season opener – Spring on the Trail! SOTT is every communities chance to get on the trail and welcome those who use the trail. Local businesses, clubs, committees, etc will have fun activities along the trail as a chance to meet and greet the trail users. More info to follow.
G2G Dr. P Ahuja Memorial Golf Tournament June 6th, 2018 (WED)
Always a fun day at the beautiful Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club. Whack a ball around the course, win a prize, raise money. Registration starts at 11 am, boxed lunch and steak dinner included. This will be the 7th year our local supporters have joined together to help improve the Kissing Bridge section of the G2G Rail Trail.
Canada Rides G2G – 4 Day Rail Trail Ride June 29th – July 2nd, 2018 (FRI – MON)
Annually the Week of Canada Day Long Weekend – 127 km of pure Canadian trail waiting to be filled with celebratory strides and rides. This year we invite you to ride the distance with a whole bunch of like-minded folks. The ride will be include staging areas for those who wish to camp, a SAG vehicle for hauling gear, emergency services and a mobile bike repair vehicle. You don't have to leave SWO to explore on your bike!
Even if you can't join us we still challenge you to do the full 127km (150km with detours) this year.
Annual BBQ and General Meeting July 18, 2018 (WED)
Learn what's happened on the trail over the past year and where it will be going in the next. A great evening out to share your enthusiasm for the trail! Save the date and watch for details. The final location will be announced in our next newsletter.
If there are any concerns, issues, or problems related to the Rail Trail lands or crossings of the provincially owned Goderich to Guelph corridor please submit a brief explanation along with your full contact information directly G2G Rail Trail Inc. in writing. G2G Rail trail Inc. is committed to facilitating all
communication necessary to aid in the resolution of any submitted documents.
36-620 Davenport Road, Waterloo, ON, N2V 2C2
