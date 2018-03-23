G2G Rail Trail REMINDER March 25th, Meeting!

|
All users and stakeholders of G2G Rail Trail Inc. are invited to attend an informational meeting on March 25th, at Cowbell Brewery in Blyth, Ontario at 1:30pm. Executive Coordinator and Board of Directors for G2G Rail Trail Inc. will host this meeting along with local Trail Advisory Committees, MOU Partners, local Media and RTO4.
Please join us upstairs in Threshers Hall for networking with refreshments and light food (Alcoholic Beverages not included).
Should you have any questions regarding this event, please email Grace Vanden Heuvel: grace@g2grailtrail.com
Agenda Topics
1. Introductions and organizational structure
2. On the ground updates
3. Past accomplishment and Lessons Learned
4. Future Priorities/ Strategic Development Planning
5. Events and Marketing
6. Financials
7. Closing and Final Questions