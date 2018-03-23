PSA

G2G Rail Trail REMINDER March 25th, Meeting!

Final Notice and Invitation

THIS SUNDAY: March 25th, 2018 – 1:30 @ Cowbell, Blyth ON

Trail User and Stakeholder Informational Meeting 

Everyone welcome, you wont want to miss it! 

G2G is truly looking forward to working with all of you very shortly, your support is greatly appreciated. 
G2G Rail Trail Inc.  Registered Charity
Trail User & Stakeholder Informational Meeting
Sunday Mar 25th 2018 @ 1:30PM
Cowbell Brewery, Blyth ON

All users and stakeholders of G2G Rail Trail Inc. are invited to attend an informational meeting on March 25th, at Cowbell Brewery in Blyth, Ontario at 1:30pm. Executive Coordinator and Board of Directors for G2G Rail Trail Inc. will host this meeting along with local Trail Advisory Committees, MOU Partners, local Media and RTO4.

Please join us upstairs in Threshers Hall for networking with refreshments and light food (Alcoholic Beverages not included). 
Should you have any questions regarding this event, please email Grace Vanden Heuvel: grace@g2grailtrail.com 

Agenda Topics

1.     Introductions and organizational structure

2.     On the ground updates

3.     Past accomplishment and Lessons Learned

4.     Future Priorities/ Strategic Development Planning

5.     Events and Marketing

6.     Financials

7.     Closing and Final Questions

Community involvement is a huge focus for us, we hope to involve as many businesses, locals, tourists, groups and clubs as we possibly can. How awesome is it that we can bring so many people together from Goderich to Guelph all by connection of the trail.

G2G Rail Trail Inc. Vision Statement

To develop and maintain a continuous, safe and fully accessible G2G Rail Trail Experience that is 127 KM of linear, multi-use green space from the 401 corridor at Guelph, Ontario to the shores of Lake Huron at Goderich, Ontario.
 

G2G Rail Trail is a natural, historical and culturally significant conservation corridor that supports community recreation and active transportation, promotes health and well-being and brings awareness to rural agriculture, heritage and the environment.

Events you Won't Want to Miss
This spring we are coming at you with great opportunities to get participating in events and live a healthy and safe lifestyle; motivating you off the couch and into the community.

 

Annual SOTT Get off the Couch and on the Trail  
May 12, 2018 (SAT)
Come celebrate spring on the trail with our annual season opener – Spring on the Trail!  SOTT is every communities chance to get on the trail and welcome those who use the trail. Local businesses, clubs, committees, etc will have fun activities along the trail as a chance to meet and greet the trail users. More info to follow.

G2G Dr. P Ahuja Memorial Golf Tournament 
June 6th, 2018 (WED)
Always a fun day at the beautiful Ariss Valley Golf and Country Club. Whack a ball around the course, win a prize, raise money.  Registration starts at 11 am, boxed lunch and steak dinner included. This will be the 7th year our local supporters have joined together to help improve the Kissing Bridge section of the G2G Rail Trail.

Canada Rides G2G – 4 Day Rail Trail Ride  
June 29th – July 2nd, 2018 (FRI – MON)
Annually the Week of Canada Day Long Weekend – 127 km of pure Canadian trail waiting to be filled with celebratory strides and rides.  This year we invite you to ride the distance with a whole bunch of like-minded folks. The ride will be include staging areas for those who wish to camp, a SAG vehicle for hauling gear, emergency services and a mobile bike repair vehicle. You don't have to leave SWO to explore on your bike!
Even if you can't join us we still challenge you to do the full 127km (150km with detours) this year. 

Annual BBQ and General Meeting  
July 18, 2018 (WED)
Learn what's happened on the trail over the past year and where it will be going in the next. A great evening out to share your enthusiasm for the trail!  Save the date and watch for details. The final location will be announced in our next newsletter. 

 

 
Donate Now

Report Trail Issues
If there are any concerns, issues, or problems related to the Rail Trail lands or crossings of the provincially owned Goderich to Guelph corridor please submit a brief explanation along with your full contact information directly G2G Rail Trail Inc. in writing. G2G Rail trail Inc. is committed to facilitating all communication necessary to aid in the resolution of any submitted documents.
36-620 Davenport Road, Waterloo, ON, N2V 2C2

