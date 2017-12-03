Golden MP3 Awards!

If you are new to the station I will provide the history of the award and each year it seems a new award is added to the bunch. If you have a new award they are also welcome. Please only reply to me so that we don’t flood peoples email with the dozens and dozen of votes:
Best Community Oriented Show
2013 – DJ Zach Highbrau
2014 – Moses Bogart
2015 – DJ Carmelo
2016 – Underground Sound Project
2017 – ???
Local Liason – similar to above
2013 – Non-Toxic Airwaves
2014 – Coral FM
2015 – Coral FM
2016 – Interzone
2017 – ???
Freshest Beats (shows within their first 3 years)
2013 – Friday Night Rockabilly
2014 – The Electrifying Sessions
2015 – The Lost Indie City
2016 – Ska Party
SoundFM Soldiers – 2 awards for behind the scenes station work
2013 – Dan Keller & Nat Persaud (station move)
2014 – Mark C. & Dan (CRTC license renual)
2015 – Mark C & Nat (station move)
2016 – Nat & Cam (station events)
2017 – ??? & ???
Best or Worst Moustache
2013 – DJ JD
2014 – DJ Jeff E Jeff
2015 – Interstellar Sam
2016 – Uncle Doobie
2017 – ???
DJ AdRock Memorial Award for exceptional DJing
2012 – DJ Steel
2013 – DJ Saviour
2014 – The Nattyphysicist
2015 – DJ Jeff E Jeff
2016 – Moses Bogart
2017 – ???
Best Classic Show (3+ years running)
2013 – Mano A Mano
2014 – Mano A Mano
2015 – Mano A Mano
2016 – Mano A Mano
2017 – ???? ? ????
Most Original Program
2014 – The Agriculture Show
2015 – Blue Sky Horse Radio & Thanks for Listening to our show
2016 – Radio Absurdica
2017 – ???
Best Show Graphic (poster)
2015 – Audio Tsunami
2016 – Street Hop & Souljah Session
2017 – ??? (new 102.7 logo year)
FUNdraiser of the year
2016 – DJ Moses Bogart
2017 – ????
Best Culturally Diverse Show
2016 – Caribbean Spice
2017 – ????
Anyways, submit your votes! We will release the results in January!
I'm also going to be counting down the best releases of the year! If you know of something good that was released this year please let me know!
