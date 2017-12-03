Golden MP3 Awards!

It is that time of year again! GOLDEN MP3 AWARD voting time! Here is the history of the awards! Submit your votes! votes for your own show are never a bad thing! 😉

If you are new to the station I will provide the history of the award and each year it seems a new award is added to the bunch. If you have a new award they are also welcome. Please only reply to me so that we don’t flood peoples email with the dozens and dozen of votes:

Best Community Oriented Show

2013 – DJ Zach Highbrau

2014 – Moses Bogart

2015 – DJ Carmelo

2016 – Underground Sound Project

2017 – ???

Local Liason – similar to above

2013 – Non-Toxic Airwaves

2014 – Coral FM

2015 – Coral FM

2016 – Interzone

2017 – ???

Freshest Beats (shows within their first 3 years)

2013 – Friday Night Rockabilly

2014 – The Electrifying Sessions

2015 – The Lost Indie City

2016 – Ska Party

SoundFM Soldiers – 2 awards for behind the scenes station work

2013 – Dan Keller & Nat Persaud (station move)

2014 – Mark C. & Dan (CRTC license renual)

2015 – Mark C & Nat (station move)

2016 – Nat & Cam (station events)

2017 – ??? & ???

Best or Worst Moustache

2013 – DJ JD

2014 – DJ Jeff E Jeff

2015 – Interstellar Sam

2016 – Uncle Doobie

2017 – ???

DJ AdRock Memorial Award for exceptional DJing

2012 – DJ Steel

2013 – DJ Saviour

2014 – The Nattyphysicist

2015 – DJ Jeff E Jeff

2016 – Moses Bogart

2017 – ???

Best Classic Show (3+ years running)

2013 – Mano A Mano

2014 – Mano A Mano

2015 – Mano A Mano

2016 – Mano A Mano

2017 – ???? ? ????

Most Original Program

2014 – The Agriculture Show

2015 – Blue Sky Horse Radio & Thanks for Listening to our show

2016 – Radio Absurdica

2017 – ???

Best Show Graphic (poster)

2015 – Audio Tsunami

2016 – Street Hop & Souljah Session

2017 – ??? (new 102.7 logo year)

FUNdraiser of the year

2016 – DJ Moses Bogart

2017 – ????

Best Culturally Diverse Show

2016 – Caribbean Spice

2017 – ????

Anyways, submit your votes! We will release the results in January!

I'm also going to be counting down the best releases of the year! If you know of something good that was released this year please let me know!



