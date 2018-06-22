We are hosting a Honey Festival on July 21st from 10am to 3pm.

The goal of the event is to promote pollinator awareness and stewardship in our local community by providing an observation hive, kid-fiendly activities and several presentations (one on pollinator plants, one on native bees, and two bee school sessions for kids) that families and individuals can drop in on throughout the day. There will also be food sampling and some local food vendors who produce products that pair well with honey to help people learn about local foods and new ways to use honey.

You can find more information about the event on our facebook event listing here: https://www.facebook.com/events/425506544568132/