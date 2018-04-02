HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre announces: HOUSEHOLD CHINA COMMUNITY DONATION MATCHING – Press Release: April 2, 2018

Waterloo, Ontario – Today, HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre officially announces the Household China Community Donation Matching Drive effective April 2nd – 7th, 2018. In partnership with their retirement and liquidation, Household China was inspired to place the spotlight on HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre. Many previous and existing customers, family, friends, acquaintances and vendors of Household China have been affected by cancer in their lives, and this was

a way to give back to the community while honoring those that remain dear to Household China’s heart. Traudie Kauntz, owner of Household China is currently facing her own battle with cancer. Donations will be matched up to a maximum of $10,000. Donations may be made by visiting www.hopespring.ca, by phone (519) 742- HOPE (4673), or in person (at the back entrance of the Inn of Waterloo), 475 King St. N, Waterloo, ON. “We have been blessed with this generous offer from Household China. In our year of establishing sustainability, this initiative could not have come at a better time. Household China has been a big supporter of HopeSpring over the years and was a famous contributor to our Holiday Home Tour. We thank Traudie and the team at Household China for believing in the free cancer care programming we offer to the community. If you have ever thought of supporting HopeSpring, now is the perfect time to maximize your donation!” – Shuchanna Swaby, Board Chair “I have known several people who have used the services at HopeSpring over the years. Their stories have moved me in a deep way, especially now that I am facing my own cancer journey. I believe living life fully and making a difference is all that truly matters. It was a natural fit to offer matching donations to HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre. I am urging the community, businesses, the movers and shakers of the community to reach deep into their pockets and help HopeSpring during this blitz. I am so looking forward to helping HopeSpring in this way.” Traudie Kauntz, Owner About HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre

Until a cure for cancer is found, those facing the diagnosis need a source of support & information in order to cope with the challenges. Since 1995 HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre has offered free individual and group programs and services to people living with cancer and their families. You can learn more about HopeSpring by visiting www.hopespring.ca About Household China

Household China & Gifts is a family run business in its second generation. We officially opened our doors at our current location in 1966 & since then have attempted to provide the best prices & service to all of our customers. You can learn more about Household China by visiting www.householdchina.ca For additional information and media inquiries please contact:

Shawn Hlowatzki – President, Board of Directors

Chair, Communications

HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre

(519) 404-2998

shlowatz@estee.ca HopeSpring Cancer Support Centre

Shuchanna Swaby – Chair, Board of Directors

boardchair@hopespring.ca Household China

Traudie Kauntz

traudie@grokopolis.com

(519) 884-2792

