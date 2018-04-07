In Studio With Kevin Presents Micah Barnes

What a show, what a show.

A treat and a half to be joined by the fabulous Micah Barnes.

Micah shares a bit about what the new album is about, we talk about his current album “New York Stories” , his work as a vocal coach and more. You gotta listen to get the deets!

A must listen for all. Be warned your ears may melt from the smooth, velvety sound of this man’s voice.

Wanna catch this cat live? www.micahbarnes.com/tour-dates

http://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/ISW_Apr5_2018.mp3 (Right click and hit save to download)