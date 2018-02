Wow! Just Wow! That was such a fun episode. Local music sensation Cecile Monique joined Mr. K this Friday.

Find out how many different languages she has recorded, with more to come…..listen to the episode to find out.

And yes one of the languages is DEAD!!!

In Studio With Mr.K is a weekly show about subjects of interest to the host and relevant to the community. ISW airs Fridays at 12:30pm on CKMS 102.7FM- Radio Waterloo.