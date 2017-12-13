Jamie Philp Langlois – Interview

Jamie My Ghost Videois a self-titled acoustic solo artist from Toronto, Ontario Canada. Most known for his track ‘Becoming’ witch was feature in a film that was televised to over 30 million people worldwide. Langlois is scheduled to release three brand new tracks is Monday.

What inspires your music?

The song ‘ my ghost’ is about an ex gf……..most of my songs are about girls………my biggest muse. Most of my friends are women and yeah

What was it like having your song played on national television?

Having my song played on national television was definitely a dream come true. For years I had prayed for something like this to happen. I have watched so many inspirational videos and read so many quotes about success that I was starting to annoy my friends. Everyone said “do not give up” and now I know why. I have given up on music at least five times now but the urge to write kept coming back. I thank you for the opportunity.

What is something most people wouldn’t know about you or your music?

Something most people would not know about my music is that it is mainly centered around one person in my life, a girl. In fact(now you will think I am crazy) I wrote over fifty songs about this girl and one of them was in a film that went global……and now the next song that was on the fabulous CKMS radio was written about her too. Love is love and she was my best muse .

What can we expect to hear on the new tracks? Anything that really stands out from past tracks?

On the new tracks, you can learn to expect more synth as I continue to learn how to mix and explore music. I am envious at the new music that has come out now (especially radiohead and Adele) and how it is mixed.

When did you really know when you wanted to become an artist?

I have always known that I wanted to become an artist. Since I was accepted to an art school in my native city of Toronto for singing. Unfortunately, I did not end up going to the art school and went to the military instead, but that just allowed for more emotion to be placed in my music when I did start to write.

Asides from writing music for a living what do you do?

Asides from being an artist, I am ex-military so all the cool stuff that comes with that shows up in my everyday. I served for a few years in the Canadian Forces and was able to travel a bit. In my spare time I really like to pray and meditate as well as go for nature walks.

What was your favorite show or tour moment?

When you asked what my favorite show or tour was at the moment I felt something snap inside my head and my brain started to overload…..I swear smoke is coming out of my ears because there are so many and I live and breathe music. As it stands right now, anything Sia……..I love her expression in her music. I actually asked a few big name music stars to mentor me but just got rejected but now if I was to have anyone show me the ropes, it would be Sia, she is a trademark from space!!!

If you could be signed by any label who would it be?