Kronik Kristmas at Dstrct

IT’S ‘KRONIK KRISTMAS’ TIME AGAIN!!
7 BANDS( + ‘special guest!) – 2 FLOORS (Dstrct / Dstrct Lounge)
THIS YEARS WICKED LINEUP IS …
THE AFTERIMAGE *COMEBACK SHOW!!! , Islands & Empires –
Voltang ~ Mirrors&Tides ~ Ending Tyranny ~ Damage Control ~ The Story Of. (‘new project’ ft. Bilay Badoe, Nik Wever) & ‘special guest’ Leslie Shapiro‘The Naked Harpist’ … yup, a Harpist!!!
** Negative Underground Society will be there too, check out their designs!!!
SATURDAY , DECEMBER 16 , 2017.
@ Dstrct (2nd floor) & Dstrct Lounge(3rd floor)
10 Wyndham St. N. Guelph On.
8PM DOORS / 9PM BANDS
ALL AGES / LICENSED
$10 COVER