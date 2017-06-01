Live from Lyndon Fishing Pond sponsoring Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Waterloo Region Saturday June 3 11 AM

Lyndon Fish Pond is sponsoring an event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region. Join us Saturday June 3 at 11 AM for this event as we live stream on the FM band and from our website.

Lyndon Fishing Pond is proud to be sponsoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Waterloo Region this Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 to 12:30. Bigs and Littles will be joining us for a “Kids Workshop” to learn how to fish along with a cooking demonstration by Chef Justin Bronson. The Fishing Pond will be open to customers our regular hours of 9 am to 6 pm. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a leading child and youth mentoring charity that facilitates life-changing relationships that inspire and empower children and youth to reach their potential.