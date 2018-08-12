Lost Indie City “Numbers” setlist

The Lost Indie City “By the Numbers Vol. #1” setlist

Pizzicato Five – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Pulp – Disco 2000

Housemartins – 5 Get Over Excited

Hot Hot Heat – 5 times out of 100

Depeche Mode – It Doesn’t Matter 2

Paul Hardcastle – 19

U.S.S. – 2 15/16

Stranglers – 5 Minutes

Bedouin Soundclash – 12:59 Lullaby

One – 54-46

King Apparatus – 5 Good Reasons

UB40 – 1 in 10

Massive Attack – 3

Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground

Smashing Pumpkins – 33

Cocteau Twins – 5, 10, 50 Fold

Scott Helman – 21 Days

Lowest of the Low – 7th Birthday

Haircut 100 – Love Plus 1

Kuala Shaker – 33 Crowns

The Raconteurs – 5 on the 5

Dropkick Murphys – 21 Guitar Salute

Flogging Molly – 7 Deadly Sins

Down By Law – 500 Miles

Mike Watt – Against the 70s

Stones Roses – This is the 1

Vampire Weekend – M79

Placebo – 36 Degrees

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – 0