Lost Indie City “Numbers” setlist

The Lost Indie City “By the Numbers Vol. #1” setlist
Pizzicato Five – 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7
Pulp – Disco 2000
Housemartins – 5 Get Over Excited
Hot Hot Heat – 5 times out of 100
Depeche Mode – It Doesn’t Matter 2
Paul Hardcastle – 19
U.S.S. – 2 15/16
Stranglers – 5 Minutes
Bedouin Soundclash – 12:59 Lullaby
One – 54-46
King Apparatus – 5 Good Reasons
UB40 – 1 in 10
Massive Attack – 3
Sneaker Pimps – 6 Underground
Smashing Pumpkins – 33
Cocteau Twins – 5, 10, 50 Fold
Scott Helman – 21 Days
Lowest of the Low – 7th Birthday
Haircut 100 – Love Plus 1
Kuala Shaker – 33 Crowns
The Raconteurs – 5 on the 5
Dropkick Murphys – 21 Guitar Salute
Flogging Molly – 7 Deadly Sins
Down By Law – 500 Miles
Mike Watt – Against the 70s
Stones Roses – This is the 1
Vampire Weekend – M79
Placebo – 36 Degrees
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – 0