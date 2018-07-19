Lost Indie City “Sports in Song” setlist July 17

The Lost Indie City “Sports in Song” Show setlist
Lightening Seeds – Three Lions
Stereophonics – A Thousand Trees
Sloan – Down in the Basement
Shonen Knife – Johnny Johnny Johnny
TPOH – Gretzky Rocks
Rheostatics – Ballad of Wendall Clark
Planet Smashers – Uncle Gordie
Dropkick Murphys – Time To Go
I Mother Earth – Basketball
Everclear – Volvo Driving Soccer Mom
Tripping Daisy – Your Socks Have No Name
Glasvegas – Flowers & Football Tops
Gear Daddies – I Wanna Drive a Zamboni
Paul Westerberg – My Dad
Sufjan Stevens – Tonya Harding
PWEI – Touched by the Hand of..
Jane Siberry – Hockey
SOTW – Williamson’s Garage
Super Furry Animals – Ice Hockey Hair
Lorde – Tennis Court
The Pogues – The Broad Majestic Shannon
New Model Army – Small Town England
Nerf Herder – Golfshirt
Billy Bragg – Joe DiMaggio Done it Again
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Violent Femmes – Confessions
The Jam – Eton Rifles
XTC – Senses Working Overtime