Lost Indie City “Sports in Song” setlist July 17

The Lost Indie City “Sports in Song” Show setlist

Lightening Seeds – Three Lions

Stereophonics – A Thousand Trees

Sloan – Down in the Basement

Shonen Knife – Johnny Johnny Johnny

TPOH – Gretzky Rocks

Rheostatics – Ballad of Wendall Clark

Planet Smashers – Uncle Gordie

Dropkick Murphys – Time To Go

I Mother Earth – Basketball

Everclear – Volvo Driving Soccer Mom

Tripping Daisy – Your Socks Have No Name

Glasvegas – Flowers & Football Tops

Gear Daddies – I Wanna Drive a Zamboni

Paul Westerberg – My Dad

Sufjan Stevens – Tonya Harding

PWEI – Touched by the Hand of..

Jane Siberry – Hockey

SOTW – Williamson’s Garage

Super Furry Animals – Ice Hockey Hair

Lorde – Tennis Court

The Pogues – The Broad Majestic Shannon

New Model Army – Small Town England

Nerf Herder – Golfshirt

Billy Bragg – Joe DiMaggio Done it Again

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Violent Femmes – Confessions

The Jam – Eton Rifles

XTC – Senses Working Overtime