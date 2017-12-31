Lost lap top charger

Hello fellow Radio Waterloo members!

I've left my lap top charger in the Duke Street studio A (plugged in power bar) two weeks ago Monday!

Since then I have not been able to locate it and it has been misplaced.

It is a standard looking black lap top charger for an Accer/ Windows computer. It also can be easily identified by the pained dark blue mark on the male plug end that goes into the wall.

Anyway; I'm unfortunately off air again until I can get a charge on my laptop and figure out a solution.. and hoping to make that happen sooner than later so if you happened to pick it up over the past two weeks or noticed you have an extra charger in your bag after leaving the station please let me know!!

I would really appreciate getting it back if and as soon as possible.

Thank you everyone and Happy New Year to you all!!

Cameron

(Denim Radio!)