Mapleton Receiving Flood-Damage Assistance / Mapleton reçoit une aide à la reprise après des inondations

Mapleton Receiving Flood-Damage Assistance

NEWS April 4, 2018

Ontario is providing financial support through the Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance (MDRA) program to help the Township of Mapleton with recovery efforts for flood damage that occurred last year.

Significant rainfall on June 22 and 23, 2017 caused widespread flooding throughout Midwestern Ontario. The funds will help with culvert and road repairs, and rebuilding shoreline infrastructure in Mapleton. The township may be eligible for as much as $359,601 in provincial funding under the program.

The MDRA program helps municipalities address extraordinary emergency response costs and damage to essential property or infrastructure like bridges, roads and public buildings, as a result of a natural disaster.

QUOTES

“Helping communities recover after natural disasters is a priority for our government. I am pleased that Mapleton is able to access the funding it needs to make essential repairs to local infrastructure that was damaged by last year’s spring floods.”

— Bill Mauro, Minister of Municipal Affairs

QUICK FACTS

§ The province delivers the MDRA program, which provides funding to eligible municipalities using a cost-sharing formula.

§ A municipality may be eligible under the MDRA program if its disaster-related costs reach a threshold of three per cent of its Own-Purpose Taxation levy.

§ The MDRA program was activated in Clarence-Rockland, Frontenac Islands, Horton, Killaloe, Hagarty and Richards and Lincoln in 2017 to help offset costs associated with flood recovery efforts and damage to public infrastructure. Ontario has committed up to $2.3 million to help cover response costs and damage to infrastructure in these communities.

LEARN MORE

