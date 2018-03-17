Appreciation Event – March 24th

If you donated to the Friends of CKMS Funding Drive, you are on the guest list for the Appreciation Event on March 24th!

When: March 24th, doors open at 630pm

Where: Descendants Brewery, 319 Victoria St.N. Kitchener,

What: Awesome Live Music, Station DJs, Great Prizes, More

6:30 pm -7pm : MyAudioFace Live! DJ Set with Mr. K

7pm-7:15pm: Intro from your Hosts!

7:15 – 8pm: Jenny Howes Duo Live!

8 – 8:45pm: StreetHop Radio Live! DJ set and live emcees with DJ Carmelo!

845pm to 9:00pm: Prize Rules & Fundraiser Updates !

9 – 9:40 pm : Crimson Breed Live!

9:40 -10:20pm : The Afternoon Drive! DJ set with DJ Cool !

10:20 -11pm: Denim Radio Live! DJ set with DJ Denim !

11pm-11:45 pm: Faulty Rivals Live!

1145pm-12am: Prize Draws, Final Words, final tally and thank yous!

12am – 1 am: Souljah Sessions Radio with Uncle Doobie and friends!!

**Set times may adjust prior to the evening’s event so keep posted to our Facebook event page for any updates!

If you have not yet donated, head over to radiowaterloo.ca/give ASAP!