Appreciation Event – March 24th

If you donated to the Friends of CKMS Funding Drive, you are on the guest list for the Appreciation Event on March 24th!
When: March 24th, doors open at 630pm
Where: Descendants Brewery, 319 Victoria St.N. Kitchener,
What: Awesome Live Music, Station DJs, Great Prizes, More
6:30 pm -7pm : MyAudioFace Live! DJ Set with Mr. K
7pm-7:15pm: Intro from your Hosts!
7:15 – 8pm: Jenny Howes Duo Live!
8 – 8:45pm: StreetHop Radio Live! DJ set and live emcees with DJ Carmelo!
845pm to 9:00pm: Prize Rules & Fundraiser Updates !
9 – 9:40 pm : Crimson Breed Live!
9:40 -10:20pm : The Afternoon Drive! DJ set with DJ Cool !
10:20 -11pm: Denim Radio Live! DJ set with DJ Denim !
11pm-11:45 pm: Faulty Rivals Live!
1145pm-12am: Prize Draws, Final Words, final tally and thank yous!
12am – 1 am: Souljah Sessions Radio with Uncle Doobie and friends!!
**Set times may adjust prior to the evening’s event so keep posted to our Facebook event page for any updates!