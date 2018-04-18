MCC Milverton Thrift Shop Closure

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

After an in-depth review, Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) Ontario’s Director of Social Enterprise, Jan Martens Janzen, regretfully announces the closure of the MCC New to You Thrift Shop in Milverton, Ontario, effective June 30, 2018.

“We deeply appreciate the dedication shown by the staff, volunteers, customers and churches who have supported the New to You Thrift Shop and we recognize the impact of this difficult decision.” says Martens Janzen.

“The ministry of the New to You Thrift Shop has contributed to MCC’s work around the world as well as to the community in and around Milverton. Many families have had access to good quality fairly-priced goods, many volunteers have experienced meaningful work opportunities, and many donors have given their gently used items in support of MCC’s relief, development and peace work in the name of Christ.” continued Martens Janzen. “We thank everyone for their many years of commitment to the mission of MCC.”

The New to You Thrift Shop opened in 1989 and was the seventh MCC Thrift Shop to open in Ontario. New to You has contributed more than $700,000 to Mennonite Central Committee’s work of relief, development and peace in Ontario and around the world since it opened.

Mennonite Central Committee operates seven thrift shops in Ontario and an additional 90 in Canada and the U.S. Each year MCC Thrift Shops in Ontario are able to divert more than 4,000 tonnes from landfills. In 2017 MCC Thrift Shops in Canada contributed over $20 million to the mission of MCC.

Sheryl Bruggeling

Communications & Events

MCC Ontario

203-50 Kent Ave, Kitchener, ON, N2G 3R1

22-595 Carlton St, St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y2

519-745-8458 ext 265

289-407-4758 (cell)

mcco.ca