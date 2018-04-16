What’s that song from O.N.-J. in the ’80’s ? “Let’s get political”?

We do just that, in our own way on In Studio With Kevin, as we have a pleasant, constructive conversation with Mike Schreiner, leader of the Green Party of Ontario.

Articulate, passionate, kind, smart. A few words to describe Mike.

Listen in to a wonderful chat about the future of Ontario. We lay to rest several myths, namely that being green means less jobs. It is the opposite. That and much more, I think Kevin even trolls the other party leaders…..

A huge thank you to Mike for spending time In Studio With Kevin, connecting with people of the region and beyond.

Mike Schreiner is In Studio With Kevin:

http://soundfm.s3.amazonaws.com/ISW_Apr6_2018.mp3

Download the episode here (right click and save the link)

