MyAudioFace featuring Mr. K

Heavy metal, thrash metal, nu metal, whatever you wanna call it, it is on MyAudioFace.

On the air every Wednesday night from 10 to 11pm.

Mr. K loves playing local bands. Send in your stuff!

Mr. K happily takes requests, new music submissions and communication of any kind via:

the MyAudioFace Facebook page: fb.me/myaudioface

the Twitter: @myaudioface

the email system: myaudioface@gmail.com

Just yell in the streets: MYAUDIOFAAAAAACE (at your own risk)

Past episodes of MAF available at http://fb.me/myaudioface