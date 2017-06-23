MyAudioFace, Shows

MyAudioFace featuring Mr. K

Heavy metal, thrash metal, nu metal, whatever you wanna call it, it is on MyAudioFace.

On the air every Wednesday night from 10 to 11pm.

Mr. K loves playing local bands. Send in your stuff!

Mr. K happily takes requests, new music submissions and communication of any kind via:

Past episodes of MAF available at http://fb.me/myaudioface

