New Toon Tuesdays on 102.7 CKMS radio is a show that show cases some of the best of our local Canadian music scene. this show is made for those looking to discover new music and the best part is we are not limited to one style so it will feel like your ipod is on shuffle mode!

artist interested in having tracks played and or interviews are welcome to contact us on social media

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/newtoontuesdays

Twitter: @newtoontues