Old Android Devices

We are getting a lot of new programmers interested in various new times!

It is more important than ever to keep on top of your show fees and or contact me about them….I feel like I'm drowning a little with respect to contacting back right now but I am trying to get caught up!

Also, if you have any old android phones that you arent using and don't mind donating them (even if they have a cracked screen please add them to the drop box! I'm looking to set up some app development and possibly end up setting up that Radio Waterloo App.

Talk to you soon! And Keep up the awesome programming!





Rob "DJ" Steel – 100.3 SoundFM

CKMS Board Member

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

