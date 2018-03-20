PSA

Press Release: A New Spin on Local Efforts for World Water Day

Leave a comment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

 

Gardens with Rain Barrels Support World Water Day’s Message

 

HAMILTON, March 20th, 2018

 

Ottawa resident, Cana Balay enjoys her backyard garden of roses and summer flowering plants each year, where she uses water,
collected in a rain barrel, to keep them well hydrated throughout the growing season. She learned about collecting rainwater in barrels, made especially for that purpose, and purchased one at a local rain barrel fundraising sale. “Instead of coming inside
the house and taking water out, we use the hose attached to the rain barrel outside and fill watering cans to water my plants” says Cana. She appreciates being able to use free water to care for her garden and recognizes the added benefit of conserving and
protecting local water resources at the same time.

 

Water stewardship is the main focus of World Water Day, which has taken place annually for over 25 years on March 22nd. This
year’s theme, “Nature for Water,” looks to naturally-occurring solutions to the global 21st century water challenges. With environmental damage and climate change magnifying water-related crises around the world, people are experiencing floods,
drought, and pollution on unprecedented scales. South Africa is facing extreme water shortages and indigenous communities in Canada continue to struggle with water quality issues. Nature-based solutions (NBS) emulate what already occurs in our world to protect
water sources such as replenishing forests and reconnecting rivers to floodplains.

 

Canadians can use small-scale practices carried out around the house to conserve and protect water sources. Most of us are well
informed about the benefits of turning off the tap and taking shorter showers, but fewer people may realize that every rainfall presents its own opportunity for conscientious water stewardship.

 

Rain barrels, which are becoming increasingly widespread, collect free water from a roof and store it for future use in gardens
and for watering lawns, shrubs, and trees. Rainwater is free of chlorine and fluoride typically found in tap water and is often the preferred choice of local residents for their healthy gardens. Homeowners with rain barrels can disconnect their downspouts
from sewer systems, resulting in redirection of rainwater to permeable ground surfaces that filter and absorb water. This natural filtering helps ensure a cleaner and replenished water supply for the entire community and prevents rainwater from going into
the storm management systems, keeping down water costs and related charges and taxes.

 

Hundreds of non-profit organizations have utilized rain barrel fundraising sales to support their work in their local communities
and the World Water Day message can be supported with rain barrel use. A growing list of 2018 participating non-profit organizations and municipalities is now posted at RainBarrel.ca.
 

 

About RainBarrel.ca – RainBarrel.ca reclaims
food grade barrels and re-purposes them as rain barrels. Once used to transport fruits and vegetables, they now offer years of reliable service as rain barrels. Partnering with various non-profit organizations, RainBarrel.ca helps
stage truckload fundraisers in communities across Canada with new communities added each week. Several municipalities distribute our newly manufactured rain barrels at a reduced cost to their residents. For more information, please contact Larry Pomerantz
atLarry@RainBarrel.ca905-545-5577,
or visit RainBarrel.ca.
Please see our rain barrel fundraising video on YouTube.

 

###

 

 

 

 

CITY

PROV / STATE

ORGANIZATION NAME

DATE of Sale

RainBarrel.ca or RainBarrelFundraising.com URL

Bobcaygeon

ON

The Firefighters' Association of Trent Lakes

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/trentlakes

Bracebridge

ON

District Municipality of Muskoka

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/muskoka/

Bradford

ON

Chris Hadfield Public School

5/1/2018

RainBarrel.ca/chps/

Brampton

ON

Brampton Home Delivery

Home Delivery

RainBarrel.ca/Brampton

Cambridge

ON

Kin Club Of Preston

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/PrestonKin

Cambridge

ON

Preston Heights Community Group Watertower Gardens Committee

5/1/2018

RainBarrel.ca/phcg

Carlisle

ON

The Optimist Club of Carlisle

6/17/2018

RainBarrel.ca/CarlisleOptimists

Cobourg

ON

Habitat for Humanity Northumberland

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/HabitatNorthumberland

Collingwood

ON

Collingwood Lions club

5/13/2018

RainBarrel.ca/LionsCollingwood

Embrun

ON

Dairy Queen

5/13/2018

RainBarrel.ca/DQEmbrun

Etobicoke

ON

Haven on the Queensway

6/2/2018

RainBarrel.ca/havenontheq/

Fall River

NS

Lockview High School

6/17/2018

RainBarrel.ca/lhs/

Fergus

ON

Centre Wellington District High School

5/2/2018

RainBarrel.ca/centrewellington

Gatineau

QC

Aylmer United Church

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/gatineau-eng

Gloucester

ON

Beacon Learning Centre

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/BLC

Gloucester

ON

Just Food

4/29/2018

RainBarrel.ca/justfood/

Grimsby

ON

Kinette club of Grimsby

5/5/2018

RainBarrel.ca/grimsbykin/

Grimsby

ON

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School

4/19/2018

RainBarrel.ca/SJCES

Guelph

ON

Centennial CVI

4/25/2018

RainBarrel.ca/ccvi/

Hamilton

ON

Escarpment Project

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/escarpmentproject/

Hamilton

ON

North End Breezes

5/5/2018

RainBarrel.ca/northendbreezes/

Ingersoll

ON

Ingersoll Minor Baseball

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/IngersollMBA

Innisfil

ON

The Friends of the Innisfil Public Library

5/12/2018

RainBarrel.ca/innservices

Kanata

ON

Kanata Research Park Family Centre

5/16/2018

RainBarrel.ca/krpfamilycentre/

Kingston

ON

Knights of Columbus

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/kingstonkofc/

Kitchener

ON

Auditorium Neighbourhood Association

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/Auditorium

Lindsay

ON

Kawartha Conservation

5/5/2018

RainBarrel.ca/kawarthaconservation

London

ON

London Central Lions Club

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/londonlions/

Long Grove

IL

Congregation Beth Judea

5/8/2018

RainBarrelFundraising.com/bethjudea

Markham

ON

The City of Markham

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/markham/

Miami

MB

Miami Minor Soccer

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/MiamiSoccer

Milford/Picton

ON

County Sustainability

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/csgpicton

Minden

ON

Friends of Ecological and Environmental Learning

6/16/2018

RainBarrel.ca/feel/

Missisauga

ON

John Fraser Secondary School

4/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/JohnFraser

Mississauga

ON

École Secondaire Catholique Sainte Famille

4/30/2018

RainBarrel.ca/essf

Mississauga

ON

Sheridan Park Public School

4/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/sheridanpark

Mundare

AB

Mundare Public Library

5/4/2018

RainBarrel.ca/Mundare

Nepean

ON

62nd Scout Group Ottawa

5/12/2018

RainBarrel.ca/scouts/

New Lowell

ON

Royal Canadian Legion New Lowell

4/7/2018

RainBarrel.ca/NLLegion

Norfolk County (Vittoria)

ON

Nature's Calling Environmental Education

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/NaturesCalling

Ottawa

ON

Lady Evelyn

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/LadyEvelyn

Ottawa

ON

Lester B. Pearson High School

4/29/2018

RainBarrel.ca/LBHS

Ottawa

ON

Overbrook Community Gardens

5/19/2018

RainBarrel.ca/Overbrook

Peterborough

ON

Fairhaven

5/16/2018

RainBarrel.ca/FairhavenLTC

Pickering

ON

Fairport Beach Public School

4/27/2018

RainBarrel.ca/Fairport

Port Hope

ON

The Canadian Firefighters Museum

4/28/2018

RainBarrel.ca/CFFM

Richmond Hill

ON

Chorus York

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/chorusyork

Sarnia

ON

Alzheimer Sarnia

5/11/2018

RainBarrel.ca/AlzheimerSarnia/

Scarborough

ON

West Hill Highland Creek Lions Club

4/28/2018

RainBarrel.ca/highlandscreeklionsclub/

South River

ON

Almaguin Adult Learning Centre

5/5/2018

RainBarrel.ca/AdultLearning

St. Catharines

ON

Competitive Dance Kids of Niagara

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/Dance

St. Catharines

ON

Holy Cross Catholic High School

5/18/2018

RainBarrel.ca/hcchs/

Stirling

ON

Stirling and District Lions Club

5/12/2018

RainBarrel.ca/stirlinglions/

Stittsville

ON

A Lorne Cassidy Elementary School

5/10/2018

RainBarrel.ca/ALorneCassidy

Sudbury

ON

Health Sciences North Foundation

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/HSNF

Sudbury

ON

reThink Green

6/2/2018

RainBarrel.ca/reThinkGreen

Sutton West

ON

St Bernadette Elementary

4/21/2018

RainBarrel.ca/SBE

Toronto

ON

Cabbagetown South

6/8/2018

RainBarrel.ca/cabbagetownsouth

Toronto

ON

The Lighthouse

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/Lighthouse

Toronto

ON

Toronto Region Conservation Authority (SNAP)

5/26/2018

RainBarrel.ca/TRCA

Toronto

ON

West Hill Highland Creek Lions Club

6/9/2018

RainBarrel.ca/highlandscreeklionsclub2/

Val Caron

ON

Confederation Secondary School

5/12/2018

RainBarrel.ca/confederationss/

Welland

ON

20th Welland Scouting

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/cabbagetownsouth

West Seneca

NY

Edward & Son

6/2/2018

RainBarrel.ca/EdwardandSon

Whitby

ON

Whitby in Bloom

Coming Soon

RainBarrel.ca/brooklin

Additional Sales Are Added Often; See RainBarrel.ca/Truckload-Sales For
Updates.

Additional information, local contacts and photos for your use are available
at RainBarrel.ca/Media-Resources


doc icon 2018-WORLD-WATER-DAY-PRESS-RELEASE.docx

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *