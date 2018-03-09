Press Release- CKMS celebrates over 40 years on air with funding drive

For Immediate Release

CKMS celebrates over 40 years on air with funding drive

Kitchener, March 1st 2018 – CKMS recently attained a significant milestone in Canadian community radio history: 40 years on the FM airwaves. As part of the 40th anniversary celebrations, CKMS 102.7FM (Radio Waterloo) is pleased to announce the Friends Of CKMS Funding Drive (March 10-24th 2018

Starting on March 10th 2018, the fundraiser aims to raise $2500 to support the ongoing operations of the non-profit, volunteer-run, community radio station.

The fundraiser, involving on-air requests from the various shows and programmers, will culminate in an exclusive Friends of CKMS Appreciation Event on March 24th 2018.

The Appreciation Event is held at Descendants Brewery in Kitchener, with live performances from local musicians: The Jenny Howes Duo, Crimson Breed & The Faulty Rivals.

Access to the event will be offered to donors first. Many local businesses have generously contributed prizes for the event to support the fundraising and help make the event a wonderful climax to the 2 week funding drive.

Background:

Radio Waterloo evolved from the Broadcasting Club / Broadcasting Association at the University of Waterloo which was operating in the early to mid 1960’s. CRTC-licensed since 1977, CKMS recently celebrated 40 years on the FM airwaves.

Today the station is also streamed on Rogers Cable (946) and worldwide thru radiowaterloo.ca and the TuneIn app.

The radio station is entirely run by volunteers and does not receive any ongoing funding from government or universities.

The majority of our operations are funded by programming fees paid by the on-air hosts and donations from the community.

The station provides a unique service to the KW region by being a voice for the different cultural communities and alternate content not available on commercial radio.

